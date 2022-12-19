American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

