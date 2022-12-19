Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

APH stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

