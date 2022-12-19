Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amundi boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ameren were worth $40,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

