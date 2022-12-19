Amundi Has $30.50 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amundi increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,063 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.30 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

