Amundi Sells 55,459 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,459 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

SJM opened at $155.33 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $156.78. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

