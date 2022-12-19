Amundi Sells 637,253 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Amundi trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637,253 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Shell were worth $36,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.96 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

