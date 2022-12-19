Amy Horton Sells 3,226 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORTGet Rating) CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AORT opened at $12.74 on Monday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $45,328,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $11,527,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

