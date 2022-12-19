Analysts Offer Predictions for Big Lots, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.36). The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Big Lots stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $459.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $4,384,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

