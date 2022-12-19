Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Shares of NDSN opened at $236.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average is $222.47. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nordson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

