Analysts Set E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $151,260. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 469,857 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

