Analysts Set Expectations for MDA Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MDA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get MDA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

MDA Trading Up 4.5 %

MDA Company Profile

Shares of MDA opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA has a 1 year low of C$5.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.76. The firm has a market cap of C$723.53 million and a P/E ratio of 43.43.

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.