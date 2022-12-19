Analysts Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Price Target at $10.60

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

