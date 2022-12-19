Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $43.13

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

VRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,381 shares of company stock valued at $636,233. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $793.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.