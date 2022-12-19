Andrea L. Wong Sells 527 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $17,053.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,246 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,690 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,653,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.