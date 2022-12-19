Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,239.17 ($15.20).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,275 ($15.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.46) to GBX 1,210 ($14.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.88) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,458 ($17.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,997.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,290.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.78.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

