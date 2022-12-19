Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.