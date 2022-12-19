Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

AAPL opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

