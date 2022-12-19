Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

