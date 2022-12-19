Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 9,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 174,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

