Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells $136,407.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

