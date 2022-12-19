Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells $136,407.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

