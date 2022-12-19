Atb Cap Markets Comments on TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.30 on Monday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

