Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

KEC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

TSE:KEC opened at C$13.95 on Monday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.31. The stock has a market cap of C$616.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.11.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$181.29 million for the quarter.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.