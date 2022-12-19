Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.77 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.41 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

