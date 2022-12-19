Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

