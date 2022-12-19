Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AYLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $148,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

AYLA opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

