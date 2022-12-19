Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYRWF. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

