B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,279 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

