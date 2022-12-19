B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

NYSE HUBS opened at $295.48 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $690.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average of $305.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

