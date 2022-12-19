Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on B. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,099.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $1,333,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

