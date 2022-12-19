Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.