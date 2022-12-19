Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($127.37) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($127.37) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.