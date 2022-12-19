Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

About Belite Bio

BLTE stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

