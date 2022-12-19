Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems



Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

