BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

