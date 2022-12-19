Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 987,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. Boxed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $6,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $15,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

