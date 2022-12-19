Bradley Kellas Purchases 4,032,504 Shares of DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Kellas bought 4,032,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,227.53 ($19,072.65).

Bradley Kellas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DataDot Technology alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Bradley Kellas bought 5,349,733 shares of DataDot Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,098.40 ($21,688.11).

DataDot Technology Stock Performance

DataDot Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DataDot Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes asset identification, management, protection, and authentication solutions in Asia, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: DataDotDNA, DataTraceID, and DataDot-Vault.

Receive News & Ratings for DataDot Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DataDot Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.