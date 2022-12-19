Bradley Kellas Purchases 4,032,504 Shares of DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Kellas bought 4,032,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,227.53 ($19,072.65).
Bradley Kellas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Bradley Kellas bought 5,349,733 shares of DataDot Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,098.40 ($21,688.11).
