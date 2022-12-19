Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $327,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

