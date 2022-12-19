Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target at $0.53

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.53.
Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Trading of HEXO
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 1,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 184.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Stock Performance
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
