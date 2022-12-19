Brokerages Set Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) PT at $17.17

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

RADI opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.66. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $44,858,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 825,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

