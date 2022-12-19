Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVS Health Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

