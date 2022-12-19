Brokers Issue Forecasts for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.28) to GBX 7,500 ($92.01) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.60) to GBX 7,050 ($86.49) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.19) to GBX 8,200 ($100.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,590.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

RBGLY stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.