Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.05.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 5.4 %

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$11.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.18 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.