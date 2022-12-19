Brokers Offer Predictions for Axon Enterprise, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axon Enterprise in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Axon Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Shares of AXON opened at $169.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 159,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

