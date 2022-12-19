Brokers Set Expectations for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

Shares of XPO opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after buying an additional 226,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

