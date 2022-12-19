Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,428.19 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,339.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.