Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010 ($24.66).

Several brokerages have commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 1,730 ($21.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.15) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($422,034.11).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,040 ($25.03) on Monday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,193 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,992.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,817.20. The company has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,837.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

