Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

CP opened at $75.35 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

