Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS: CBWBF) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

12/5/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00.

12/5/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

12/5/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

12/5/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

12/5/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

12/4/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/22/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

11/18/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.19 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

