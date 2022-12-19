Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Cano Health Stock Up 5.2 %
CANO opened at $1.21 on Monday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
