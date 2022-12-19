Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CANO opened at $1.21 on Monday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $1,785,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

