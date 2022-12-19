Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.24 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.